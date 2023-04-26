Share:

The Pakistan Golf Federation-backed Smart City 62nd National Amateur Golf Championship of Pakistan will tee off today (Wednesday) here at the notable, par 72 Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.

This National Golf Championship was declared open by Shaukat Javed, Convenor Golf of Lahore Gymkhana, when in the presence of foreign players and leading amateur golf players of the country. He hit a perfect looking opening tee shot that looked massive and stood applauded. The striking feature of the championship is the appointment of Munazza Shaheen, a lady golfer, level 3 qualified TARS Rules Official as the Tournament Administrator. For four days starting from April 26 to 29, golfing prowess will be visible as aspirants seek to perform expertly through application of golfing skills.

As the title signifies, this is the premier and acclaimed amateur championship of the national golf calendar where the cardinal performer will be validated as the national amateur golf champion of Pakistan for 2023. While the principal title at stake is the national men's champions title, also there is the fixture and encounter for the ladies champion and Pakistan now has ladies capable of playing under par rounds, so the rivalry for success between the participating ladies is expected to be vibrant.

Other noteworthy events include senior amateur engagement for honors, Inter Association team match between amateur teams and senior amateur team from all provinces of Pakistan namely Balochistan, Sind, KPK, Federal Territory and Punjab.

Hosting of this national amateur championship is a matter of admiration for Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club and the facility gives a thumbs up to Pakistan Golf Federation for allotting and earmarking this national golf championship to Gymkhana Golf Course.

A most heartening breakthrough this year is the participation of foreign teams including Sri Lanka, Egypt and Qatar. Bangladesh had committed to participate but did not come as government clearance was not available.

Prominent Pakistani teenagers Omar Khalid and Saad Habib are the dynamic seekers of national honors and they will have to face experienced adversaries like Qasim Ali Khan, Salman Jehangir, Hussain Hamid and Saim Shazli and Omer Shekho Khan. The Sri Lankan players include MHC Pushpika, RAU Akash and MU Chanaka Perera while Dean is from Egypt, who is likely to prove a threat.

Eligibility for participation in this national championship for amateur golf players is stringent and only golfers with a handicap of 7 and below are qualified to be a participant. And in golf, acquiring a handicap of 7 and below is an enormous task requiring effort, exertion, yearning plus painstaking practice. As for the individual amateur championship, it will be played over 72 holes, four days from April 26 to 29.

Ladies will play over 54 holes, three rounds from April 27 to 29, while senior amateurs also fight it out over three rounds. Only the Inter Association Team Match for men and men senior will be over 36 holes on April 26 and 27.

Match for JR Jayewardne Trophy takes place between Sri Lanka and Pakistan Team on April 26 and International Team Match will be contested over two days, April 26 and 27. The playing arena is Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course with its tree lined fairways, water hazards and out of bounds.