Elephant Madhubala to be shifted to Safari Park next month

April 26, 2024
KARACHI  -  Madhubala, a 16-year-old elephant in Pakistan, undergoing solitary confinement at Karachi Zoo will be relocated to Safari Park next month, said the zoo administration on Thursday.

According to the zoo administration, arrangements to shift the lone elephant at the Karachi Zoo have been completed and she will be shifted to the Safari

Park next month, where she will unite with other elephants Sonia and Malika.

The training of the elephant’s entering and exiting the container has been completed, the KMC administration said and added that a new sanctuary for the e

lephant is being made ready with the collaboration of Four Paws.

The sanctuary will be completed in 15 to 20 days and the Madhubala elephant will be shifted to Safari Park in May, the KMC said. With the arrival of the

Madhubala elephant at Safari Park, the number of elephants will be three.

Madhubala is one of four African elephants treated in Karachi by an eight-member team from the global animal welfare group Four Paws in 2022. The elephant was suffering for years from a dental infection and pain caused by a broken tusk. The Four Paws also relocated Kaavan – an elephant dubbed the world’s loneliest – to Cambodia from Islamabad in 2020.

