Friday, April 26, 2024
Int’l mathematics conference begins today at GCU

Agencies
April 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   A two-day international mathematics conference under the auspices of the mathematics department will be held at Government College University Hyderabad from April 26–27. The spokesman of GCU said on Thursday that Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Tayyaba Zarif would inaugurate the conference while experts would present their papers  on the topic of mathematics. “The maiden session of the conference will start on Friday at 9 a.m. and continue till the afternoon,” he added.

A spokesman further informed, “The concluding session will be held on April 27 in the central hall, in which Chairman Higher education Commission Sindh will

be the chief guest.”

Agencies

