Friday, April 26, 2024
LPG gas shop gutted

APP
April 26, 2024
Lahore

LAHORE   -   Two persons received severe injuries due to fire eruption at a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shop, situated Nainsukh Suggian By-pass, here on Thursday. Police said that these persons were present in the shop when fire broke out. On receiving information, Rescue-1122 vehicles reached the spot and controlled the fire after hectic efforts, said Rescue-1122 spokesman.

The fire-fighters shifted the injured persons to an area hospital. The injured were identified as Rashid (22) and  Zar Gul (27).

APP

