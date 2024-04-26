Open manholes pose threat to citizens

KARACHI - Locals of Kandhkot recorded their protest demonstration against municipal and district administration here on Thursday.

The demonstrators urged municipal as well as district administration to immediately cover those open manholes before something tragic happens.

Uncovered manholes in various parts of the city posing threats to the life of residents, pedestrian, motorcyclists and especially minor children. In this connection residents of different areas especially Haibat road, Cinema road, Gul sher mohallah, old beaf market, kashmore road, degree college road and others have complained that opened manholes in city are causing great inconvenience to them. They complained that municipal authority have completely failed to cover open manholes however district as well taulka administration is also not taking it seriously. The covers of manholes which had been damaged for longtime have not been replaced. They further complained there are no warning signs which have been placed at different areas where main holes lying uncovered. They told the situation become more danger when it rains especially those areas where main holes are uncovered and can’t be seen as it submerged under water and increasing the danger for the commuters particularly residents.

Various communities from different localties were also said several times they were complained to concerned department but not to avail. When this scribe tried to contact TMO kandhkot to get his version on this issue, but his cellphone remained switched off.