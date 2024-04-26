PM’s coordinator champions green agenda for Pakistan’s future

Sialkot - The Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Climate Change Rumina Khurshid Alam has emphasised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s commitment to greening Pakistan, harnessing all resources for agroforestry and forestry sectors. Upholding a green economy requires diverse initiatives such as developmental projects, urban greening, and integrated water and soil management, she maintained. During a tree-planting event at the University of Sialkot, Alam, accompanied by Chairman Faisal Manzoor, Executive Director Rehan Younis, Registrar Muhammad Yaqoob, and students, underscored the collective effort needed to combat climate change. Pakistan pledges partnership with Ethiopia’s “Green Legacy Initiative”, reaffirming its dedication to environmental sustainability and global cooperation. Chairman Faisal Manzoor highlighted climate change as humanity’s paramount threat, praising Alam’s initiatives and urging continued efforts. Recognising the pivotal role of youth, students from Sialkot University and Classic School System staged a performance in support of the Green Legacy Initiative. Under the Antha Green and Clean Programme, President Ashfaq Nazr and Vice President Mian Ijaz Anjum initiated a flowering plant campaign at Chowk Allama Iqbal, echoing the vision of Allama Iqbal for a greener Pakistan.