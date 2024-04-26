UK universities delegation, NUTECH agree to cooperate

ISLAMABAD - The National University of Technology Islamabad (NUTECH) hosted a delegation from leading universities in the United Kingdom yesterday. The delegation, led by esteemed academician Prof. Sir Steve Smith, was warmly welcomed by the Rector NUTECH, Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz (retd). During their visit, the delegation engaged in fruitful interactions with the esteemed faculty and bright students of NUTECH. Discussions were held on various avenues for mutual collaboration, ranging from academic partnerships to research initiatives.

Rector NUTECH Moazzam Ejaz expressed his delight at the visit, emphasizing the importance of international collaboration in advancing education and research. Professor Sir Steve Smith lauded NUTECH’s dedication to innovation and excellence, noting the impressive strides made by the university in a relatively short span of time. He expressed optimism about the potential for meaningful collaboration between NUTECH and UK universities, aimed at addressing pressing societal challenges and advancing knowledge. The visit of the UK universities delegation marks a significant milestone in NUTECH’s journey towards internationalization and academic excellence. It underscores the university’s growing reputation as a hub for innovation and learning on the global stage.