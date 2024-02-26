Three prisoners escape from sub-jail, security squad suspended

SUJAWAL - Three notorious prisoners escaped from ju­dicial sub-jail Sujawal. SSP suspended the security squad.According to details, three notorious criminals Rafique Margar, Bilawal Chan­dio and Sattar Minghar were imprisoned in barrack No 3 of Sujawal sub-jail. The prisoners break opened the window of the barrack on Saturday-Sunday night and managed to escape. The prisoners were found missing when the jail administration observed the barrack next morning. SSP Sujawal, Shehla Qureshi suspended all squad de­ployed for security of sub-jail including RI Police Lines.

ANTI-POLIO DRIVE TO START TODAY

The 7-day National polio campaign will be started on Monday and to continue till March 03, in the Larkana district in which more than 306,950 children up to five years of age will be vaccinated. Ac­cording to the District Health Officer (DHO), Larkana Dr. Syed Attar Hussain Shah all-out arrangements have been finalized for the Na­tional Immunization Campaign of Polio. He said 890 mobile teams have been constituted which would visit all the regions including the remote, and flood/rain-affected areas of the district.