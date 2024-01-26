Rijas/Master Paints reach 11th Corps Commander Polo Cup subsidiary final

LAHORE - Rijas Polo/Master Paints tri­umphed over HN Polo with a 7-4 victory, securing their place in the subsidiary final of the 11th Corps Commander Polo Cup 2024, sponsored by Alfalah In­vestment and Abhi Investment, here at Jinnah Polo Fields. The match, held on Thursday, drew a significant crowd of families and polo enthusiasts eager to witness the high-stakes compe­tition. Amirreza Behboudi led the charge for Rijas Polo/Master Paints with an impressive tally of six goals, while teammate Bilal Hayat Noon added another to their score. HN Polo put up a strong fight, with Mumtaz Ab­bas Niazi netting two goals, and Raja Samiullah and Babar Nas­eem contributing one goal each.

The match commenced with Rijas Polo/Master Paints taking an early lead in the first chuk­ker. However, HN Polo quickly responded with two consecu­tive goals, briefly overtaking the lead before Rijas/Master Paints leveled the score at 2-2 at the close of the second chukker. The third chukker saw both teams displaying remarkable skills and resilience, each scoring two goals and bringing the score to a nail-biting 4-4. In the critical mo­ments of the chukker, Rijas/Mas­ter Paints edged ahead with a crucial field goal, gaining a slen­der 5-4 advantage. The final and decisive chukker was dominated by Rijas Polo/Master Paints. Their relentless attack resulted in two back-to-back goals, seal­ing their victory at 7-4.