Tom Holland’s Avengers bonus sent to Tom Hollander in error

LONDON - It is not every day a million dollars shows up in your account by accident. But The White Lo­tus star Tom Hollander has revealed it happened to him when he received a paycheque intended for Spiderman actor Tom Holland. Speaking to Late Night host Seth Meyers, Hollander said: “We were with the same agents briefly and people in the accounts department got confused. “It’s been very difficult, because you know I was here first but he’s enormously famous,” he added jokingly. Explaining how he discovered the accidental pay­ment, Hollander said he was watching a friend in the theatre who was being paid £300. “I sat smug­ly in the audience having just done a BBC show for £30,000 or something which was going to get me through the next year or so, and I was thinking, ‘Well, this is marvellous, I’m very prosperous.’” At the interval, he checked his emails and saw one containing a payslip labelled as “Box office bonus for The Avengers”. “It was an astonishing amount of money,” the 56-year-old told Meyers. “It was not his salary. It was his first box office bonus. Not the whole box office bonus, the first one.