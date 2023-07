ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Tuesday chaired a meeting with Pakistan’s envoys in the European Union countries. She dis­cussed with envoys the export of human resource from Pakistan to the European Union countries. Rep­resentatives from the Ministry of Overseas Pakistan­is, NAVTTC, NUML and PSEB also participated. The meeting reviewed progress on various initiatives on migration, mobility and human resource export.