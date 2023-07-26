Rain plays spoilsport on second day

LAHORE-Rain played a spoilsport as only 10 overs were bowled on the second day of the second Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on Tuesday.

Resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 145 runs for two wickets in 28.3 overs, Pakistan managed to score 33 runs in 10 overs without losing any of the overnight batters as rain stopped play in the first session and ultimately the day was called off without further day’s play.

By mid-morning, the ground was totally covered - significant rain had fallen on the boundary areas especially - as the ground staff rushed to get the covers in place. And then showers rolled through the venue well into the afternoon. Given the amount of rain to have fallen on the ground before the covers came on, and the time it would take to even remove the covers - there were pools of water on them - the decision was made to call off play at around 3.15pm.

Abdullah Shafique, who returned undefeated on 74 last evening, added 13 runs in their accounts and by the close of the day, he was playing unbeaten at 87 off 131 balls, smashing eight fours and two sixes. Captain Babar Azam added 20 runs to his overnight score and returned unbeaten on 28 off 49 balls, which included three fours and a six.

At the stumps of the second day, Pakistan were 178 for two in 38.3 overs, leading by 12 runs after the hosts were bundled out for 166 in 48.4 overs on the opening day. Earlier, Pakistan seized control on the first day of the second Test against Sri Lanka, as the key contributions from Abdullah Shafique (74*) and Shan Masood (51), along with a powerful performance by bowlers Abrar Ahmed (4-69) and Naseem Shah (3-41), put the visitors in a commanding position.