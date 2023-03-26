Share:

WAH CANTT - The police on Saturday busted a robber gang and arrested its two members, besides recovering looted booty including nine motorcycles, two rickshaws and cash with weapons utilized in the various crimes, here.

Sub-divisional Police officer Taxila circle ASP Zaniab Ayub has told newsmen here that acting on a tipoff, a police party led by Station House Officer (SHO) Raja Qasim Ali busted the gang and arrested their two members identified as Shoaib alias Shabbi, and Burhan.

She said that as many as nine motorcycles and two rickshaws were stolen by the gang were also recovered from their possession. Responding to a question, she said that during preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to lifting motorcycles, stolen from various parts of the twin cities of Taxila and Wah. She said the said stolen items were also recovered from their possession.