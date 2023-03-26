Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has thanked Lahorites to make Minar-e-Pakistan rally a success.

Despite cabal of crooks locking down Lahore (see map) & arresting 2000 of our workers, people of Lahore came in huge numbers to make our 6th Minar-i-Pakistan jalsa a great success. I want to especially thank my Lahorites for not letting me down yet again. Proud of you. pic.twitter.com/rrRiRx5uSl — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 26, 2023

Taking to twitter after the Lahore power show, Imran wrote: “Despite cabal of crooks locking down Lahore (see map) & arresting 2000 of our workers, people of Lahore came in huge numbers to make our 6th Minar-i-Pakistan jalsa a great success. I want to especially thank my Lahorites for not letting me down yet again. Proud of you.”

A large number of party supporters attended the PTI rally despite the Punjab government sealed roads leading to Minar-e-Pakistan by placing containers and erecting barricades to stop them from reaching the place.

Tonight will be our 6th jalsa at Minar i Pakistan & my heart tells me it will break all records.I am inviting everyone in Lahore to attend after Tarawih prayers.I will give my vision of Haqeeqi Azadi & how we will pull Pak out of the mess cabal of crooks have put our country in. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 25, 2023

However, caretaker Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir denied that people were being restricted from going to the rally through barriers.

In another tweet, Imran wrote: “Tonight will be our 6th jalsa at Minar i Pakistan & my heart tells me it will break all records.I am inviting everyone in Lahore to attend after Tarawih prayers.I will give my vision of Haqeeqi Azadi & how we will pull Pak out of the mess cabal of crooks have put our country in.

“They will put all sorts of hurdles to prevent people from attending, but I want to remind our ppl that it is their fundamental right to attend a political gathering. Everyone must assert their right as people of a free nation that won its independence & come to Minar i Pakistan.”