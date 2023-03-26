Share:

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis on Saturday extended a 2019 law to fight sexual abuse in the Church by making lay Catholic leaders responsible for acts committed under their watch in Vatican-approved bodies.

A letter, directly sent by the pontiff, also said that vulnerable adults could be victims of preda­tor priests. The earlier version had only spoken of minors and vulnerable persons.

“The updated text specifies that ‘the lay faithful who are or have been moderators of internation­al associations of the faithful recognised or creat­ed by the Holy See (are responsible) for acts com­mitted’ while they were in office”, the Vatican said in a statement. The new law will enter into force on April 30. “The document includes, and contin­ues to include, not only abuse and violence against children and vulnerable adults, but also covers sexual violence and harassment resulting from the abuse of authority,” the Vatican said.