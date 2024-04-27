1st World Baseball Softball Day celebrations commence at Malaysian Consulate, Karachi

LAHORE - The Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) has launched a 15-day celebration for the first-ever World Baseball Softball Day with an opening ceremony at the Malaysian Consulate in Karachi.

The event featured notable attendees including the Malaysian Consul General, H.E. Herman Hardynata Ahmad, Vice Consul Nor Azua Sulaili, and leading figures from the SFP such as President Asif Azeem, Chairperson Yasmin Hyder, and Vice Presidents Tehmina Asif and Dr. Hina Jamshed.

During his speech, Consul General Ahmad emphasized the unifying power of sports. “Sportsmen worldwide foster hope, mutual respect, and solidarity. Beyond just winning medals, sports play a crucial role in uniting communities. The longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and Malaysia can be further strengthened through these engagements.” He also committed to supporting the organization of bilateral softball series between the two nations.

Asif Azeem said that the WBSC is celebrating this day on its tenth anniversary, with various activities planned across Pakistan. “The Malaysian Consulate has been a tremendous supporter of our efforts to promote and develop softball in the region,” he added.

Chairperson Yasmin Hyder noted the rising popularity of softball in Pakistan, especially among young women, and discussed the federation’s initiatives to encourage female participation in sports. M Zeeshan Merchant, Secretary of SSA, spoke about the federation’s strategy to scout and nurture new talent through youth groups at the U-12, U-14, and junior levels.

The ceremony also included the cutting of a cake adorned with the Softball Day logo by Consul General Ahmad and Asif Azeem, marking the official start of the celebrations. The event concluded with the presentation of souvenirs to the Consul General by federation officials, symbolizing the deep appreciation for his support.