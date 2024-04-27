All set for 5-day polio vaccination campaign

Peshawar - Provincial Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah inaugurated the polio eradication campaign by administering polio drops to a child at the Police Services Hospital in Peshawar on Friday.

Various officials including Abdul Basit, Special Secretary Health/Coordinator EOC KP, Dr. Wisam Hazem, UNICEF Programme Manager for KP, and Dr. Syed Bawar Shah, President-Elect PPA KP, attended the event.

Addressing the media persons, the minister stated that concerted efforts had been made to ensure the success of the campaign, with engagement from pediatricians, religious and political leaders, and other stakeholders.

“All arrangements have been finalised for the five-day Sub-National Immunisation Days (SNIDs) campaign,” he said, adding that over 4.42 million children under the age of five would be administered polio drops.

During the first phase, scheduled from April 29 to May 3, approximately 2.83 million children in 13 districts will be vaccinated, along with 78,198 children in specific union councils on the Pak-Afghan border and Afghan Refugee Camps in various districts. The second phase, beginning on May 2, will target around 1.51 million children in several districts.

A total of 21,038 teams, including mobile, fixed, transit, and roaming teams, have been formed to carry out the vaccination drive effectively.