Defence Raya all geared up to hold 4th President DHA Golf Cup

LAHORE - The 4th President DHA Golf Cup is scheduled to be held at the most pleasing Defence Raya Golf Course on Saturday and Sunday. Heavy rain an evening earlier is certainly not going to upset the arrangements as Defence Raya has systems in place to safeguard even against stormy downpours. Competition wise this golf championship endorsed by DHA is expected to beam out quality golf and with 130 eligible aspirants seeking high honors the golfing excellence and the run for top positions is bound to be enthusiastic .Youngsters like Shamur Majid (handicap 2), Abdullah Khan (handicap 3) and seasoned champions like Daniyal Lashari, Jammal Nasir, Taimur Shabbir, Ameer Khawaja, Khurram Khalid Khan and Salman Pasha hope to act as torch bearers by playing dexterously, skillfully and thereby bring in golfing scores that make them stand out as valorous performers. In the course of interaction with these masterly players, noticeable was the yearning to appear as acclaimed golfing artistes and prove their mettle through an unruffled flow of game which enables assured shot making and other elements like fairway shots, chipping to the greens from short distances and above all putting on the greens. Inspite of the heavy rain, Defence Raya Golf Course is in prime condition and Haroon Shafique who is responsible for the arrangements hopes to see fulfilling and admiration loaded performances.