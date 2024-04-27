Faisal Khokhar assures Malik of full support for tennis promotion in Punjab

LAHORE - Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar has pledged comprehensive support to former Davis Cupper and renowned coach Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) for advancing the sport throughout the province.

During a key meeting that also included Food Minister Bilal Yaseen, discussions centered on enhancing the tennis infrastructure at Nishtar Park Sports Complex, a facility lauded for its state-of-the-art courts capable of hosting international tournaments. This initiative aims to not only develop junior talent but also attract international junior and senior events to Lahore.

Rashid Malik highlighted the potential of Punjab’s young tennis talents, saying, “Our players have shown promise at various ATF and ITF tournaments. With improved facilities and proper training, they have the potential to excel internationally.” Malik emphasized the importance of hosting international events in Lahore, specifically at Nishtar Park, which he believes could become a hub for major ITF junior and senior events.

“Our primary goal is to reintroduce international tennis to Lahore and throughout Pakistan,” explained Rashid Malik. “The state-of-the-art facilities at Nishtar Park Sports Complex make it an ideal venue for hosting both ITF Junior and Senior events. We are hopeful to organize at least two ITF Junior events and one ITF Senior event this year. For this ambition to become a reality, we require robust support from the Sports Board Punjab, particularly from Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar.”

“I am thankful to Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar and Food Minister Bilal Yaseen for the opportunity to discuss vital tennis initiatives. I urge major corporations to support this elegant sport. We’ve seen philanthropists like Tariq Zaman, CEO of Ali Embroidery Mills, transform lives; he helped elevate Asad Zaman from a ball boy to a junior national champion. With more support from such benefactors, the prospects for tennis in Pakistan are very promising,” Malik concluded.