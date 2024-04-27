Rana Sana asks Nawaz to take over PML-N again

LAHORE - Former interior minister Rana Sanaullah, a prominent figure in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has announced that Nawaz Sharif is going to retake the president’s position in their party.

He stated that Nawaz Sharif, who was previously disqualified and removed from the presidency of the PML-N under dubious circumstances, will once again assume the position of party president.

Addressing a presser, Sanaullah said that the PML-N Punjab chapter has requested Nawaz Sharif to resume the party presidency, citing his leadership as crucial for the party’s success. He said that during the PML-N Punjab meeting, a resolution was passed, requesting Nawaz Sharif to once again lead the party in this difficult time.

The former minister emphasized that all obstacles hindering Nawaz Sharif’s return to leadership have been cleared, and he is now poised to lead the party forward.

The PML-N leader stated that he personally urged Nawaz Sharif to resume his role as the party president. Under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz, he asserted, the party is providing relief in Punjab and will continue its legacy of developmental initiatives for the country.

Rana Sanaullah also said that only Nawaz Sharif’s narrative will prevail in the party, “be it reconciliation or resistance, it does not matter.”

“Nawaz Sharif was named the PML-N’s lifetime Quaid (supremo) as honour and respect but the operational position belongs to the president of the party,” said Rana Sanaullah.

Rana Sanaullah said that the party stands strong with federal and Punjab governments as they are working to address the country’s economic difficulties and improve the people’s well-being.

He also hailed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts to address the country’s economic challenges and Punjab Chief Minster Maryam Nawaz’s efforts to provide relief to the people of the province.