Asif Ali Zardari arrives in Naudero to attend the 16th death anniversary of Shaheed BB

LARKANA - Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday ar­rived in Naudero (Larkana). Asif Ali Zardari was warmly received at Bhutto House Naudero by the Senior lead­ers of PPP and others. He would attend the main func­tion of the 16th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to be held on Wednes­day at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto(Larkana). On the arrival of Asif Ali Zardari, security arrangements were made very strict in Naudero.