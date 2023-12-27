WISE hosts consultation program on Domestic workers Act

On Wednesday, Provincial Stakeholders consultation on ‘’ Punjab Domestic Workers Act, 2019, progress and Way forward ‘’ was organised by Women in Struggle for Empowerment (WISE) held in Lahore at local hotel.

Amna Afzal program manager of WISE said that domestic workers were denied by their rights. WISE organised 500 domestic workers, their capacity building was made. WISE has become the voice of victim of violence and domestic workers, she added.

Bushra Khaliq Executive Director of WISE said that participation and awareness of workers is necessary. The workers know how to do struggle and get due rights. She paid tribute to the struggle of workers on the occasion. We faced trial and tribulation during this process. According to her the law was revolutionary step and shared that how she convinced the parliamentarians to get it passed.

The ED of WISE , appreciated the workers, political parties and the department who played their roles. She said that implementation of the law was dire need of the hour and we are struggling hard for this purpose. Now, the workers are equipped with knowledge and awareness and we imparted it successfully. We should shift you to the scientific method for the welfare of workers. According to Bushra Khaliq added that now, the workers have been given negations’ skills too. WISE observed the legislation thoroughly and added laws were made for women, children and workers.

Muhammad Shahid, Deputy Director of Labour Department, the government of Punjab lauded the efforts of WISE and the Executive Director of WISE Miss Bushra Khaliq and said that the department will ensure implementation of the act. He shared about the progress and way forward and said that Minimum wages of Rs32000 were fixed in Punjab and termed in revolutionary step. Implementation is the responsibility of the department. We have made dispute resolution committee and it will be notified. The committee will be made on union council level. The committee will recommend labour inspect to take action in case of violation. Any person can lodge complain to labour violation to the committee and Labour department.

By laws of domestic workers rules are complete and sent to tripartite committee as it is finalised will forward to the government, he added. There was no date of domestic workers, now, the government of Punjab has allocated huge amount to conduct survey of the domestic workers. Survey will help to create jobs for workers.

App regarding data collection has been established by the government. At least Rs300 will be deposited by the workers to get registered themselves and the amount will be deposited to social security welfare department.

The DD of the department said, ‘’we have registered domestic workers employees association for the welfare for workers. He asked concrete recommendation from the civil society and domestic workers.

Ishtiaq Gujjar, the President of PESSI Staff federation social security said that workers are being provided treatment and other benefits to the workers. Social security department is ready to serve the workers, he added.

Baba Latif Ansari , a union leader appreciated the government that minimum wages were fixed by the government for domestic workers. It should be implemented everywhere in the Punjab, he added. Social security should be given to all workers.

M. Usman Asghar Pasha Advocate High Court who is Ph.D Scholar in Labour Laws, explained the law and discussed that what are the rights of domestic workers and how Govt. can implement all the rights of the domestic workers and how they can seek the legal remedy. According to the said act, friendly environment will be provided. In case of violation, workers could approach to the dispute resolution committee.

Aima Mahmood member of Governing body of PESSI said that there is over legislation in the province, implementation is dire need of hours. She said only three percent workers are united. All workers should be united.

Legal rights should be provided to the domestic workers, she added. Social Security should be provided to the all workers, she demanded. Self registration for the welfare of workers is needed, she added. Women should be given job into the labour department. Training on safety and health is required, she said. Domestic workers rights should be part of manifesto of political parties and trade unions , added Aima.

Nageena voice President of Sitara workers union TTS, said that children should be provided free education. Another worker demanded social security should be provided to domestic workers and government should ensure violence free environment. President of Faislabad workers union demanded implementation of the act. Occupational safety health gadgets should be provided to the workers and she demanded implementation of minimum wages. By laws should be made within no time. Another worker lauded the efforts of women and said that women unions have been established because of women struggle. Amna Domestic Workers Union of Chunian, said on the occasion that we support all domestic workers union across the Punjab.