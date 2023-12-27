Sami beats Nael in 8th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis

LAHORE - Sami Zeb Khan defeated Ahmed Nael Qureshi in the 8th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Championship 2023 at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad.

The prestigious event, graced by the participation of international tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and a lineup featuring top players like Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, and Muzammil Murtaza, promised an exciting display of tennis prowess.

In the men’s singles first round, spectators were treated to a captivating battle between Sami Zeb Khan and Ahmed Nael Qureshi. Despite Nael securing the first set 6-3, Sami Zeb Khan showcased resilience, mounting a strong comeback to claim victory with a 6-1, 6-4 win. PTF President Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, present at the PTF Tennis Complex, lauded the high standard of tennis on display, particularly commending the juniors for their exceptional performances.

The men’s singles first round featured other gripping matches, including Aqeel Khan’s decisive victory over Syed Nofil Kaleem, Yousaf Khalil’s triumph against M Salar, and Hamid Israr’s impressive performance against Uzair Khan. Prominent players like Muhammad Shoaib, Hamza Roman, and Muzammil Murtaza showcased their skills, advancing to the next stage of the championship with notable victories.

In the boys U18 category, Asad Zaman displayed dominance by defeating Haziq Aasim with a convincing 6-0, 6-0 win. M Hamza Aasim showcased his skills with a notable victory against Rayan Khan with a scoreline of 6-2, 6-2. Other standout performances in the U18 category included Shahswar Khan’s triumph over Talha Khan (6-2, 6-2), Hamid Israr’s impressive win against Kamran Khan (6-1, 6-0), and Mahatir Muhammad’s resilient performance securing victory over Inam Qadir (6-2, 7-5). Amir Mazari also showcased his prowess, winning against Ali Zain with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-3.

In the boys U14 singles first round, Saqib Ali engaged in a thrilling match against Ehsanullah Kabir, emerging victorious with a scoreline of 4-5(1), 4-0, 5-4(4). Haziq Areejo demonstrated dominance with a straight-set win over Anis Khan (4-0, 4-0). Junaid Meher faced a competitive challenge from M Arsalan but ultimately secured victory with a scoreline of 5-4(1), 4-2. M Yahya displayed a commanding performance, winning against Arsh Imran with a scoreline of 4-0, 4-0.