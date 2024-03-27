190m pound case hearing adjourned till April 2

ISLAMABAD - The hearing of the 190 million pound reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder at Adiala jail has been adjourned until April 2. Judge Nasir Javed Rana of the accountability court heard the case on Tuesday. The defence counsel completed cross-examination against the section officer of the National Accountability Bureau. The testimony of 10 witnesses was recorded during the hearing, whereas cross-examination against five witnesses was completed. PTI founder and Bushra Bibi were present in courtroom.