Wednesday, March 27, 2024
IHC seeks reply in PTI’s plea for public gathering

Agencies
March 27, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the respondents including the Deputy Com­missioner and Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, seeking their reply about the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) plea regarding a pub­lic gathering in the Federal Capital. Chief Justice Amer Farooq of the IHC heard the plea. PTI’s counsel Sher Af­zal Marwat argued that the IGP Islamabad had cited se­curity reasons for not allow­ing the PTI to hold a public gathering in Capital. “All possible options will be con­sidered on the next date of hearing,” the CJ responded.

