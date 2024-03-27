IHC seeks reply in PTI’s plea for public gathering

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the respondents including the Deputy Com­missioner and Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, seeking their reply about the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) plea regarding a pub­lic gathering in the Federal Capital. Chief Justice Amer Farooq of the IHC heard the plea. PTI’s counsel Sher Af­zal Marwat argued that the IGP Islamabad had cited se­curity reasons for not allow­ing the PTI to hold a public gathering in Capital. “All possible options will be con­sidered on the next date of hearing,” the CJ responded.