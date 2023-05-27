Vivo launches V27e in Pakistan

Lahore-Vivo, a leading global technology company, has launched the gorgeous V27e in Pakistan. The device is brand’s latest addition to its popular V Series and comes with powerful camera capabilities. VivoV27e is equipped with an outstanding 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera, 120Hz AMOLED Display, 66W Flash Charge, 8GB+ 8GB Extended RAM, Aura Light Portrait along with eye-catching color design.

Vivo has extended its collaboration with the captain and top-ranked Batsman of the Pakistan Cricket Team for its latest product launch. The renowned cricketer will continue to represent Vivo as the Brand Ambassador for the newly released V27e device, further strengthening the bond between the player, the brand, and the youth of the country.

On this occasion, Oliver Shen, Product Director at Vivo Pakistan shared his thoughts about the device, “With an eye-catching appearance and outstanding image capabilities, V27e provides an enjoyable user experience and gives users the power to capture special, aesthetically pleasing moments. To achieve this, Vivo constantly strives to develop leading technology in its smartphones to improve performance while catering to consumer demands”.

The V27e comes in two beautiful color variants, lavender purple, and glory black, and is currently available for pre-booking in Pakistan. The device will be available for sale starting May 30, 2023 at Rs119,999.

Vivo offers a one-year warranty for V27e along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. Vivo V27e is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan.