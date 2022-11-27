Share:

RAWALPINDI - The city’s administration beefed up security arrangements for PTI public meetings as more than 10,000 police were deployed for the security of the long march participants here on Saturday . Foolproof security arrangements were made by the Rawalpindi district administration and district police to ensure the security of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) political rally. The police also advised PTI Chairman Imran Khan to wear a bulletproof jacket for the rally and keep his movement secret. On the suggestion of the Rawalpindi police, a bulletproof rostrum was also installed for Imran Khan. It was also advised that Imran Khan must not come out of his car in a public place. The PTI had changed the venue from Faizabad to Rehmanabad on Murree Road while Imran Khan’s helicopter landed at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University. PTI was granted permission to hold the public meeting at Rehmanabad, and the party had also been asked to implement the conditions laid down for the public meeting. The CPO and SSP Operations remained present in the field to monitor the security arrangements while other senior police officers were also checking point-wise duty besides giving briefings to the police personnel.