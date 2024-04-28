Judge abducted from Waziristan

PESHAWAR - Shakirullah Marwat, a Sessions Judge in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Waziristan district, was abducted on Friday while traveling from Tank to Dera Ismail Khan. Reports indicate that the judge was abducted by unidentified assailants who set his car on fire during the incident. The judge’s security guard and driver were left unharmed at the scene, while the attackers fled. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Gandapur condemned the abduction, calling it “highly condemnable and regrettable.” He has directed law enforcement agencies to utilize all available resources to ensure Judge Marwat’s swift recovery. “The elements involved in this incident will not escape the clutches of the law,” vowed Gandapur. “The provincial government will take every possible measure to bring Judge Marwat back safely. My prayers are for his well-being and a speedy return for the judge.”