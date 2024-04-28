KP CM appears in local courts in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Chief Minsiter, KPK, Ali Amin Gandapur had a legal outing to the capital on Saturday where he appeared in several courts of District Judicial Complex and Anti-Terrorism Court Islamabad. First he appeared in the court of Judge Abdul Ghaffar Kakar in a case where he allegedly talking to a person on a phone call which was leaked later on and instructing the person to carry arms for the march from KPK towards Islamabad after vote of no confidence ouster of the then PM, Imran Khan. Charges will be framed on the next hearing on June 25th.

After that CM Gandapur went to the court of Judge Sohaib Ranjha where he’s facing a case on carrying liquor. Judge Ranjha was on leave and that case was also adjourned till June 25th.

CM Gandapur then appeared in the third court of Judge Qudrat Ullah where he was facing a charge of battery and assault in 2018 case. Back in 2018 staff of Gandapur got into an altercation with a private person Waleed Abbasi and shot him in the leg. Waleed Abbasi who was also a relative of the then PTI MNA from Islamabad, Raja Khurram Nawaz later that week pardoned Ali Amin Gandapur and his guards “Sabilillah”. Waleed Abbasi who lives abroad now appeared in court via video link and gave the statement that he has pardoned Ali Amin Gandapur. After recording his statement, Judge Qudrat Ullah acquitted Ali Amin Gandapur from the case.