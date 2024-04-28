Pakistan recovers Rs84bln from power thieves, defaulters in crackdown

Pakistan has recovered Rs86 billion during a countrywide power theft across the country, according to the data revealed by Power Division on Sunday.

To minimize the losses in the power sector, the caretaker government and military leadership of the country in September decided to launch a countrywide crackdown on power thieves.

Pakistan has so far recovered Rs86 billion fine during a countrywide crackdown on the power pilfers while over 65,000 people have been taken into custody from September 1 till date.

In a separate development, the federal government has finalised a plan to privatize profit-making power distribution companies (Discos), said sources.

Sources in the power division told ARY News that the Shehbaz-led coalition government has finalised the plan to privatize five profit-making power companies.

The power companies include Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) and Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO).

In the first phase, the government has decided to constitute a new board for power companies, they say, adding that the privatization ministry has sent a summary to the cabinet regarding the formation of a high-powered 12-member board for Discos privatization.