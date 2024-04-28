Tanveer takes notice of hike in green urea price by fertiliser company

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer has taken notice of the increase in the price of green urea by the fertilizer company. Federal Minister for Industries and Production has condemned the unilateral price hike of Sarsabz Urea fertilizer by Fatima Fertilizer Limited. He expressed deep concern over an increase of Rs. 561 per urea bag and urged the fertilizer company to withdraw this unilateral increase. The federal minister said that the fertilizer company must provide solid justification for sudden increases in the price of Sarsabz Urea. He highlighted that there has been no increase in gas prices for the fertilizer industry, adding that an increase in the price of urea fertilizer without a corresponding increase in gas prices is unacceptable and unjustified. Rana Tanveer Hussain said that in case of failure to provide solid justification, the ministry of Industry and production would determine prices according to the laws.

He highlighted the government’s commitment to protecting farmers’ interests and ensuring the stability of fertilizer prices. The federal minister said that the efforts are being made in collaboration with provinces to eliminate hoarding of fertilizers while mechanisms are also being developed to check the availability of real-time stock of fertilizers in the country. The fertilizer companies should provide facilities to enhance farmers’ productivity across the country.