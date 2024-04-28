Teen sensation Shameer leads at 4th President DHA Golf Cup

LAHORE - The 4th President DHA Golf Cup at the lush Defence Raya Golf and Country Club has turned into a showcase of young talent among a field of seasoned veterans. Leading the pack is teenager Shameer Majid, who distinguished himself with a superb display of skill and poise. With a commanding first-round score of 74, Majid has positioned himself as the frontrunner in this prestigious championship. Shameer’s performance has set the stage for a thrilling showdown in Sunday’s final round, where he leads by a single stroke over his closest competitor, Abdullah Aqib. The duo is poised for a compelling contest as they head into the concluding 18 holes.

Other notable contenders include Salman Gulzar, who is currently three strokes behind at 77, closely followed by Shahid Anwar and Saim Tahir, both tied at 78. A group of skilled golfers, including Zohaib Hassan, Ata ur Rehman, and Jamal Nasir, are clustered just behind at 79, keeping the competition fierce and unpredictable.

In the senior amateur category, Umair Butt demonstrated why he remains a force to be reckoned with, leading with a score of 73. Hot on his heels are Sardar Murad at 74 and Rana Nasir alongside Haroon Shafiq, both at 76. Meanwhile, Col Asif Mehdi is well placed at 78, with seasoned players Ikram ul Haq, Waqar Ahmed, Shafiq Bhatti, and Gen Azhar Naveed rounding out the competition at 80.

The final round today (Sunday) is expected to be a nailbiter, as participants vie not only for the title but also for a chance to etch their names in the annals of the 4th President DHA Golf Cup’s history.