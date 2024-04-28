US Diplomats kick off ICC T20 World Cup 2024 countdown at KCU

LAHORE - US diplomats, led by Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Andrew Schofer, unveiled the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 West Indies and USA Countdown Clock at Kinnaird College University’s (KCU) historic cricket ground on Saturday. The event marked a significant countdown of five weeks until the commencement of the tournament. The unveiling ceremony was attended by prominent US officials including Kristin Hawkins, US Consul General in Lahore, Conrad Tribble, US Consul General in Karachi, and Shante Moore, US Consul General in Peshawar. They were joined by the principal of Kinnaird College, Dr. Rukhsana David, who hosted the first-ever ICC mega event countdown in the US on college grounds.

“The unveiling of this countdown clock is not just about marking time; it’s about showcasing the shared passions and bridging cultures,” DCM Schofer remarked during the event. He expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming World Cup and the potential it has to introduce cricket to American audiences.

The countdown event, sponsored by Ali Khan Tareen’s Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP), underscored the deep affection Pakistani fans hold for cricket. The ceremony also coincided with the arrival of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy in Lahore, which was displayed at the Gaddafi Stadium during the Pakistan – New Zealand T20I match later that day.

In addition to the unveiling, the US diplomats participated in an exhibition cricket match against a team of young female cricketers from Southern Punjab, represented by Ali Khan Tareen’s team. These young athletes are seen as the future of women’s cricket in Pakistan.DCM Schofer and Consul General Hawkins opened the innings for the US diplomats’ team, while Consul General Tribble, showcasing his skills from his baseball days, provided a standout performance with his power-hitting.

Reflecting on the day’s events, DCM Schofer praised the collaborative efforts of Kinnaird College for Women University and the LPP, noting their role in empowering young women through sports. “Today was not only about celebrating the upcoming World Cup but also about understanding and learning from these spirited young athletes the basics of cricket,” he added.