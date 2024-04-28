Wheat prices plummet in Punjab as govt delays procurement

LAHORE - Wheat prices in Punjab have plunged below PKR 3,000 per maund (approximately 37 kilograms) due to the provincial government’s failure to begin its procurement campaign. This has caused significant distress among farmers who fear financial losses and a potential decline in wheat production next year. Despite a record harvest, the Punjab government’s “poor strategy” for wheat procurement has stalled the process, leaving farmers with limited options. The government set a support price of PKR 3,900 per maund, but with no official buying in sight, prices in the open market have dropped to PKR 2,900.

Farmer organizations warn that these low prices could severely impact future production. They argue that failing to offer fair compensation for their crops will discourage farmers from planting wheat next season. Liaqat Baloch, Deputy Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami, criticized the government’s handling of the situation. He accused them of “worst blackmailing” and neglecting farmers’ needs.