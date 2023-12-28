KU VC offers internships to Turbat University students

KARACHI-A delegation of the Department of Chemistry of the University of Turbat, Balochistan, visited the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), and Dr A.Q. Khan Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (KIBGE) of the University of Karachi on Tuesday. Three faculty members, 17 male and 15 female students all from the final year of the BS and MSc programs were part of the three-day study tour to Karachi. They also met the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi at KIGBE and shared their experiences regarding the visit to two centers of excellence institutes of the University of Karachi. On this occasion, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi offered on-hand training programs and internships to the students of the University of Turbat. He said that the KU would also provide accommodation, logistics, and transportation facilities to the students visiting the KU from Balochistan. He also offered that the KU Centralized Science Lab will provide free of cost facilities to the students of Turbat University and shared that the KU would like to start a lecture series for them so that they could learn from the experiences of KU faculty. The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi asked the students to educate at least one child in their respective areas to bring a change in society. He said that providing education to the masses is the way forward for Pakistan and all educational institutions should play their role in this regard.