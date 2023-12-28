Thursday, December 28, 2023
Robert Lathouwers Memorial Hockey Series starts 

STAFF REPORT
December 28, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - The Robert Lathouwers Memorial Hockey Series commenced here at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. Two matches were played on the first day, in which Khursheed Azam Solar Surges team and Khawaja Muhammad Aslam Warriors emerged as winners. The memorial tourna­ment is being organized by Dar Hockey Academy in memory of Holland’s international hockey umpire Robert Lathouwers. Olympian Manzoorul Hasan, Col Sabir (R) of DHA, Col Saeed (R) were the chief guests on the first day. Dar Hockey Academy President Olympian Tauqeer Dar, Khawaja Junaid, Rehan Butt, Danish Kalim and others were also present there.

