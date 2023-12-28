Sindh Governor takes notice of ‘torture’ over journalists at NICVD

KARACHI-Sindh Governor on Wednesday sought a report from the Health Secretary regarding the hospital management’s ill-treatment with the journalists at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Hospital in Karachi. According to the details, Governor Sindh – Kamran Tessori – took notice of the NICVD management’s ill-treatment with the journalist and sought a report of the incident with the Health Secretary – Syed Mansoor Abbas Rizvi. Kamran Tessori stressed that such incidents cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. He directed the Health Secretary of Sindh to identify the individuals – involved in violence against journalists – and take immediate necessary action against them. Caretaker Information Minister Mohammad Ahmad Shah contacted the affected journalists and assured them of a transparent investigation of the incident. The caretaker minister also directed the Inspector General (IG) South and directed him to carry out the facts by analyzing the CCTV footage cameras of the hospitals. Last year, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi suspended the station head officer (SHO) involved in the alleged torture of journalists in Kamoke.