Thursday, December 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Thick fog engulfs Punjab plains

Thick fog engulfs Punjab plains
Web Desk
10:45 AM | December 28, 2023
National

With evening fell, fog settled in plains of Punjab where many highways were closed for traffic.

According to spokesperson for Motorways police, Motorway M-2, M-3, M-4 and M-11 were closed for all type of traffic due to dense fog.

Motorway M-2 was also closed for all types of traffic from Thokar Niaz Baig to Balkasar.

Because of the fog in Phaliya city and its surroundings, the traffic flow was severely affected due to the low visibility in the early evening.

Furthermore, due to heavy fog in Kasur and its surroundings, the visibility become zero.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1703736250.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023