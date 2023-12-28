Thick fog engulfs Punjab plains

With evening fell, fog settled in plains of Punjab where many highways were closed for traffic.

According to spokesperson for Motorways police, Motorway M-2, M-3, M-4 and M-11 were closed for all type of traffic due to dense fog.

Motorway M-2 was also closed for all types of traffic from Thokar Niaz Baig to Balkasar.

Because of the fog in Phaliya city and its surroundings, the traffic flow was severely affected due to the low visibility in the early evening.

Furthermore, due to heavy fog in Kasur and its surroundings, the visibility become zero.