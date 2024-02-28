Revamped Wafaqi Mohtasib website breaks language barrier for easy complaint resolution

ISLAMABAD - In a significant stride towards accessibility, Wafaqi Mohtasib, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi on Wednesday unveiled the revamped version of the official website, now boasting essential features in Urdu by removing the language barrier for easy complaint resolution to facilitate the masses.

This move aims to simplify the process for the general public to lodge complaints online, eliminating the need to physically visit offices. Addressing a ceremony celebrating the website’s launch, Qureshi emphasized the pivotal role the website plays in providing basic information and facilitating complaint redressal.

The ceremony, attended by senior officers and online participants from regional offices, highlighted the collaboration with the National Information Technology Board (NITB) in developing the enhanced platform.

Utilizing cutting-edge technology, the website has been transformed into a more efficient and user-friendly interface. The incorporation of Urdu content addresses the challenges faced by users who struggled with the English version. Qureshi stressed that this inclusion would boost awareness among the masses about the institution’s services. The revamped website now features all essential content, including complaint redressal mechanisms, practices, procedures, and special initiatives, in the Urdu language.