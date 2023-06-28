Bilquis Edhi Block established at GCWUS

SIALKOT - Bilquis Edhi Block has been inaugurated in Govt College Women University Sialkot (GC­WUS) here on Tuesday.

Faisal Edhi and his wife Saba Edhi, GCWUS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) For­ward Sports Khawaja Masood jointly inaugurated the newly constructed Bilquis Edhi Block.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Trustee Edhi Foun­dation Faisal Edhi said that he was delighted to inaugurate the educational institution for girls in the name of his mother. He said that his mother along with father Abdul Sattar Edhi spent her entire life in the service of people. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar said that the newly constructed social sci­ences block had been named af­ter Bilquis Edhi, a social worker and wife of Abdul Sattar Edhi, the founder of Edhi Foundation, active in serving the orphans and the needy in Pakistan. She said that it was even more hap­piness for us that the block was being inaugurated

by their son Faisal Edhi and his wife who were carrying forward the mission of her mother. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Forward Sports (PVT) Ltd Khawaja Masood said that Bilquis Edhi was a great wom­an who dedicated her life to the orphans and the needy.