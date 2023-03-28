Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamil Sweets and Cheezious, popular food outlets have come under scrutiny for allegedly violating tax regulations by failing to issue final receipts generated by the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Point of Sale (POS) system.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Ishaq Dar told National Assembly in a written reply to the question of Jam Abdul Karim Bijar that some restaurants in Islamabad issue provisional receipts before payment and do not issue final receipts from FBR’s POS system unless insisted by the customers. The FBR has imposed a hefty fine of Rs 28 million on 41 food outlets for not issuing the final FBR’s POS system receipts. The FBR has taken measures to en­force FBR’s QR-coded POS receipts by all restaurants, and has posted staff at all branches of Jamil Sweets in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.