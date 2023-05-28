Sunday, May 28, 2023
6 booked for stealing oil from pipeline

May 28, 2023
FAISALABAD    -    The Balochni police have booked six persons on the charge of stealing huge quantity of oil from Parco pipeline. 

A spokesman said here on Saturday that Admin Officer Parco Ishaq filed a complaint with the police, contending that six accused stole huge quantity of oil from Parco pipeline by applying clump after digging a tunnel near Chak No 69-RB and escaped from the scene when a patrol­ling team reached there.

The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation, he added.

