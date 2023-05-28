Temperature likely to raise 44-50C in Sindh

KARACHI-Sindh Health Department issued a warning for a possible heat wave in the province with the temperature likely to range between 44 and 50 degrees Celsius. In a statement, the Sindh Health Department issued a warning for a possible heat wave during the month of June and outlined an action plan to make sure authorities are prepared. The department noted that temperatures across the world were continuously increasing due to climate change and Pakistan will also face the brunt of these temperatures. The statement pointed out that the heatwave in 2015 had taken 700 lives, so preparations would have to be made in advance. “The heat wave is expected to impact both urban and rural parts of Sindh with temperatures expected to stay between 44 and 46 degrees Celsius. However, the temperature could go up as far as 50 degrees,” it added. Senior citizens, children, policemen and people with outdoor jobs have been identified as a high-risk group.

A control room will be established under Director-General (DG) health to monitor the situation while district officers will be tasked to keep their areas of responsibility prepared.

Hospitals have been tasked to keep essential medicine in stock and Rescue 1122 has been told to keep ambulances ready around the clock in every district.