DOAM, Korean embassy commemorate 40 years of diplomatic ties with photographic exhibition

ISLAMABAD-An exhibition showcasing ‘40 Years of Diplomatic Relations between the Republic of Korea and Pakistan’ was organized on Friday by the Department of Archeology and Museum (DOAM) in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea.

In the opening session, notable speakers were Park Kijun, the Korean Ambassador, a representative from the National Heritage and Culture Division in Islamabad, the Executive Director of the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation (KCHF), and Dr. Abdul Azeem, the Director General of DOAM.

The exhibition’s purpose was to commemorate the 40-year diplomatic relationship between Pakistan and the Republic of Korea.

During his address, the Joint Secretary of the National Heritage and Culture Division emphasized that the longstanding friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and South Korea, developed over four decades, had resulted in substantial advancements in their bilateral relations.

He highlighted that Pakistan and Korea both had a shared interest in ensuring a peaceful and prosperous South Asia and had worked together in various multilateral forums.

He stressed the broad spectrum of cooperation between Pakistan and Korea, encompassing areas such as cultural heritage.

He mentioned that Buddhism, with its diverse tapestry of traditions and life teachings, was introduced to the ancient Baekje Kingdom, originating from present-day Pakistan, by Monk Maranantha nearly 1,500 years ago.

He said that for 40 years Pakistan and Korea developed deep cultural connections. Buddhism was routed to Korea in the 5th, and 6th centuries from Gandhara.

So both countries have long term and deep relations since centuries, he added.

Ambassador Park Kijun, in his speech, highlighted the vast potential for mutually beneficial collaboration in diverse fields.

He said that this special exhibition promises, to bring the cultural heritage of Pakistan and Korea together. Director General DOAM said that this exhibition presents pictures of historical sites and monuments in Pakistan and Korea.

These photographs included Buddhist sites in Pakistan. Pictures show work during excavations, conservation and restoration of important Buddhist sites in Pakistan and Korea.