Thursday, September 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

IPC Secretary meets WADA Asian Director 

IPC Secretary meets WADA Asian Director 
STAFF REPORT
September 28, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Fed­eral Secretary for Inter-Provin­cial Coordination (IPC) Ahmad Hanif Orakzai held a meeting with World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) Asian Director Kazuhi­ro Hayashi and discussed about restructuring of Anti Doping Or­ganization of Pakistan (ADOP) and various issues relating to WADA. Director General of Paki­stan Sports Board (PSB) Shoaib Khoso was also present during the meeting which held on the sidelines of 19th Asian Games, Hangzhou China. The IPC Sec­retary informed WADA director about the steps taken to improve the anti-doping organization in Pakistan and said that strict implementation of WADA rules is being ensured in Pakistan to prevent and discourage the use of prohibited drugs among ath­letes. He said that the National Anti-Doping Agency Pakistan is actively playing its role as well as monitoring of athletes is also being done to ensure zero tolerance for doping including prevention of prohibited drugs. On this occasion, Ahmad Hanif Orakzai along with DG PSB also presented souvenir to WADA Asian Director. 

At least 100 killed in blaze at wedding party in Qaraqosh

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1695785913.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023