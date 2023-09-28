IPC Secretary meets WADA Asian Director 

LAHORE - Fed­eral Secretary for Inter-Provin­cial Coordination (IPC) Ahmad Hanif Orakzai held a meeting with World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) Asian Director Kazuhi­ro Hayashi and discussed about restructuring of Anti Doping Or­ganization of Pakistan (ADOP) and various issues relating to WADA. Director General of Paki­stan Sports Board (PSB) Shoaib Khoso was also present during the meeting which held on the sidelines of 19th Asian Games, Hangzhou China. The IPC Sec­retary informed WADA director about the steps taken to improve the anti-doping organization in Pakistan and said that strict implementation of WADA rules is being ensured in Pakistan to prevent and discourage the use of prohibited drugs among ath­letes. He said that the National Anti-Doping Agency Pakistan is actively playing its role as well as monitoring of athletes is also being done to ensure zero tolerance for doping including prevention of prohibited drugs. On this occasion, Ahmad Hanif Orakzai along with DG PSB also presented souvenir to WADA Asian Director.