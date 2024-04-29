Mesmerizing ‘Qawali Night’ held at BZU

MULTAN - In a night filled with cultural fervour of South Punjab, the Zakariyan Association of Communicators organized a spellbinding “Qawali Night” at the Institute of Media and Communication Studies, Bahauddin Zakariya University, on Saturday. The event, held in conjunction with the 2nd International Conference on various aspects of media in the digital age, captivated audiences with its fusion of traditional cultural performances and modern discourse. Former students of the department, spanning across decades, reunited to reminisce about their shared experiences and bond over their enduring love for media and communication. Amidst the harmonious melodies of Qawali, they revisited cherished memories and celebrated the camaraderie forged with classmates from different sessions. The event garnered international acclaim as renowned researchers from esteemed institutions worldwide, such as Prof. Dr. James Kelley from Indiana University, (USA) and Prof. Dr. Yasemin Giritli Inceoglu,(London School of Economics) commended the unique cultural event. They lauded the performances of the artists, acknowledging the event’s contribution to fostering cross-cultural understanding and appreciation.