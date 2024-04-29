Monday, April 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

One labourer killed, five wounded in Kurram coal mine explosion

One labourer killed, five wounded in Kurram coal mine explosion
Web Desk
12:41 AM | April 29, 2024
National

One labourer was killed and five others were injured in a coal mine explosion in Ali Sherzani area of Kurram on Sunday.

Rescuers reported that six people were trapped under the rubble due to the explosion.

Unfortunately, one labourer died, but four others were successfully pulled out alive.

The search is ongoing for the missing labourer.

Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mahsud stated that the injured labourers were transferred to a hospital in Hangu for treatment.

The cause of the explosion could not be immediately ascertained. Investigations is in progress.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1714277341.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024