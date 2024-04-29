PMD forecasts rain, windstorms, thunderstorms for parts of country

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a forecast predicting rain, windstorms and thunderstorms with isolated hailstorms for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Heavy falls are also expected in a few places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Kashmir and adjacent hilly areas. Dry weather with gusty winds is likely elsewhere in the country.

Isolated to moderate to heavy rainfall may lead to flash floods in local nullahs and streams of Dir, Swat, Chitral, Manshera, Kohistan and Kashmir until April 29.

Heavy rainfall may cause landslides in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, affecting vulnerable locations during this period.

Windstorms, hailstorms and lightning may pose risks to human lives, standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels during this period.

According to the synoptic situation, a strong westerly wave is affecting the upper parts of the country and is likely to persist for the next 24 to 36 hours.