Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz says labour laws being amended

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has affirmed the government’s commitment to health, welfare and safety of every worker in Punjab.

In her message on World Day for Safety and Health at Workplace, the chief minister said the purpose of celebrating Occupational Safety Day is to reaffirm commitment to ensure a safe and healthy environment for workers at workplace. The chief minister said workers’ safety comes first. “We would make sure they get home safely every day. The Punjab government has already started an occupational safety campaign in collaboration with the private institutions, she mentioned.

Maryam said awareness of workplace safety culture was essential in factories, offices, construction sites and farms, adding that accidents could be prevented through the implementation of the Safety Act and training. The chief minister explained that labour laws were being amended and companies that would not care about the health and safety of employees would be fined. She vowed, “Occupational safety is the responsibility of the government and its implementation will be ensured.” Maryam Nawaz Sharif impressed upon employers to ensure workers’ safety and a healthy working environment, saying that employees’ safety is also the responsibility of every organisation.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz congratulated SSP Riffat Bokhari on being selected for the “Excellency in Performance Award.” In her message, the CM acknowledged the professional services of the woman SSP on being selected for receiving the International Association of Women Police(IAWP) award. She said daughters like Riffat Bokhari are a beacon of light for women. “I heartily congratulate her on being selected to receive the International Association of Women Police(IAWP) award. Riffat Bokhari’s extraordinary devotion and examplary services for women protection is highly praiseworthy,” she said.

“The woman police officer of Punjab police brought laurels to Pakistan at the international level. I profoundly extol the services of Riffat Bokhari for apprehending culprits with the help of artificial intelligence along with preparing the intelligent traffic management system and road safety mechanism,’’ she added. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her good wishes for a bright future of Riffat Bokhari. She prayed that may Riffat Bokhari displays excellent performance in her professional career and work as a role model for other women security officers.