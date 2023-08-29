Arshad Nadeem makes entire nation proud: Wahab Riaz

LAHORE - Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz has said that the whole nation is proud of ace javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem feat.
He said this in a message issued here on Monday while congratulating Arshad Nadeem for winning a historic silver medal in the World Athletics Championship javelin throw event held in Budapest, Hungary. Wahab said all the Pakistanis are quite upbeat that Arshad will clinch the gold medal in the Paris Olympic Games.
“In the shape of Arshad, Pakistan has got a new ray of hope of winning a coveted gold medal in the Olympics,” he added. He said that Arshad fought well with the Indian opponent till the last throw. “The national hero will be accorded a grand welcome on his return home.”
Wahab also congratulated the national blind cricket team for winning the World Blind Games cricket title. “The national blind cricket team has made the whole nation proud by defeating arch-rivals India in the final. The national blind team remained undefeated in the event,” he added. Meanwhile, Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail has also felicitated Arshad Nadeem. “Arshad has won the hearts of the nation and hopefully, he will grab a gold medal in the Paris Olympic Games,” he added.