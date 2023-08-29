Arshad Nadeem makes entire nation proud: Wahab Riaz

LAHORE - Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz has said that the whole nation is proud of ace javelin thrower Ar­shad Nadeem feat.

He said this in a message issued here on Monday while congratulat­ing Arshad Nadeem for winning a historic silver medal in the World Athletics Championship javelin throw event held in Budapest, Hun­gary. Wahab said all the Pakistanis are quite upbeat that Arshad will clinch the gold medal in the Paris Olympic Games.

“In the shape of Arshad, Pakistan has got a new ray of hope of win­ning a coveted gold medal in the Olympics,” he added. He said that Arshad fought well with the Indian opponent till the last throw. “The national hero will be accorded a grand welcome on his return home.”

Wahab also congratulated the national blind cricket team for win­ning the World Blind Games cricket title. “The national blind cricket team has made the whole nation proud by defeating arch-rivals India in the final. The national blind team remained undefeated in the event,” he added. Meanwhile, Director Gen­eral Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail has also felicitated Arshad Nadeem. “Arshad has won the hearts of the nation and hopefully, he will grab a gold medal in the Paris Olympic Games,” he added.